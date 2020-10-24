Missing businessman withdraws Rs 5000 from ATM, erases phone details: Police

india

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 12:23 IST

Gautam Pashankar (65), a city-based businessman, was reported missing since Wednesday as told by family members to the police on Thursday. The family members submitted a “note” to the police that is suspected to be written by Pashankar.Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “His last known location is from inside the city. There was an ATM transaction. He wiped his phone clean by formatting it. He withdrew Rs 5,000.” However, his son Kapil Pashankar denied knowledge of any ATM transaction made on his father’s card.“He left the two phones in the car and the driver brought them back. I do not know of any ATM transaction. Unfortunately, whatever CCTVs we have, they do not cover the footpath. So which direction he has gone, it does not cover. The CCTV that could have helped, the one used for traffic challans, that is dysfunctional due to wiring disrepair caused by metro work, we were told. Whatever our worse times were, it was five years back, not now. We were Pune’s biggest automobile dealers; we are known for it. Today whatever we are doing. I do not understand what led to his decision. We have repaid all our loans to the tune of Rs 150 crores. Not even a single loan is active. There was one individual from whom he had borrowed money, he had repaid that as well. On that day, only Rs 10 lakh was remaining to be returned. I confronted that person and asked him. And he told me that the transaction is over,” said Kapil.

The police have released a photograph of the businessman from the location where he was last seen. “These are pictures from Thursday the way he was last seen. We urge people to reach out to us if they find or have seen anyone matching this description,” said sub-inspector SP More of Shivajinagar police station who is conducting the search.The police on Thursday have called several people who had come in contact with Pashankar, including his driver who dropped him near his home. “The note claims that he intends to head outside the city to end his life. He has blamed himself for his recent decisions that he said has affected his family and children,” said PSI More. A complaint has been lodged by Pashankar’s son Kapil. A missing person’s case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station.“His phone is switched off,” said a police official.

The missing man is survived by his wife, daughter, son, and grandchildren.The Pashankar family has auto showrooms and petrol pumps in the city. The man had allegedly reached near his home on Wednesday after which he went missing.