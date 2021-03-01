Mizoram CM presents budget for FY22 with outlay of 11 crore

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Monday presented the annual budget for the 2021-22 fiscal with an outlay of ₹11,148.90 crore and no proposal to levy new taxes or raise existing rates.

Zoramthanga also presented the supplementary demands for grants for 2020-21 amounting to ₹3,058.08 crore.

Revenue expenditure for 2021-22 is estimated at ₹9,216.39 crore, which is 82.67 of the total budget, he said.

The CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the state government is constantly taking measures to increase its revenue from all sectors.

The revenue targets will be achieved not by imposing fresh taxes but through more efficient tax collection, he said.

The state government also expects a ₹5,267.82-crore grant from the 15th Finance Commission, and ₹2,570.39 crore for implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), Zoramthanga said.

He said in spite of limited revenue resources, his government is aiming at maintaining a revenue surplus of ₹579.42 crore in 2021-2022.

Zoramthanga added that the Mizoram government will have to continue with its austerity measures till the state's financial position improves.

