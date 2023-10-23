News / India News / ‘LPG cylinder at 750, health insurance’: Cong releases Mizoram manifesto

‘LPG cylinder at 750, health insurance’: Cong releases Mizoram manifesto

ANI |
Oct 23, 2023 09:26 PM IST

The party has also promised to increase Old Age Pension to ₹2000 per month.

The Congress released its manifesto for poll-bound Mizoram, promising LPG cylinders at 750, old pension of 2,000 per month, health insurance coverage upto 15 lakh, and other welfare measures if voted to power in the Northeastern state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Aizawl.(PTI)

"The Congress party will establish a government which is efficient, transparent and free from corruption. The Congress government will strengthen grassroot democracy by giving more power, more responsibilities and financial resources to the village Councils and more local bodies," Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chief Spokesman Ronald Sapa Tlai stated in his release on Monday.

It said that the Congress government will also work on developing better infrastructure such as connectivity, airports, electricity etc in the state.

"To enable farmers and entrepreneurs to develop sustainable economic and livelihood activities, the Congress government will establish the young Mizo Entrepreneurs Program (YmElevate) with Startup Funding provisions and target of creating 1 lakh jobs for Mizo youths," the release added.

It further stated that for families with no government employees, our party will endorse health insurance cover upto 15 lakhs.

Meanwhile, it also stated that the party will also have 5 crores budgeted for terminally ill patients. and Old Age Pension will be increased to 2000 per month.

It will also give subsidised LPG gas at 750 per cylinder to AAY and PHH card holders and Women headed families," the manifesto stated.

It also promised that assistance to widows and the differently-abled under the National Social Assistance Program shall be enhanced to 2,000 per month.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

