Mizoram election result 2018: Vote counting begins in Mizoram

Counting of votes in the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly polls commenced on Tuesday amid heavy security, a poll official said.

Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said that under a three-tier security cover counting has begun in 40 counting halls in 13 centres across the mountainous state. The polls were held on November 28.

“After counting the postal ballots first, counting of votes of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) would take place simultaneously for all the assembly constituencies,” Kundra told the media here.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 08:35 IST