Mizoram Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: MNF, ZPM or Congress? Predictions roll out today
- Mizoram Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: The exit polls will begin at 5:30 pm onwards once the voting in the last phase of the Telangana elections finishes.
Mizoram Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: Overall, 80.66% of the total 8.52 lakh voters of Mizoram exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates on November 7.
Today, exit polls by different survey agencies will attempt to gauge the likely result of the elections. The exit polls will begin at 5:30 pm onwards once the voting in the last phase of the Telangana elections finishes. The exit polls will also attempt to indicate election results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.
In these elections, the Mizo National Front led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga faces a two-pronged challenge in the form of a six-party alliance the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) and the Congress as it attempts to hold on to power.
In Mizoram's politics, regional parties play a major role. In 2018, BJP's NDA ally MNF scored a landslide win with 26 seats in the kitty. The BJP, a minor player in the regional alliance, barely opened its account with just one seat. While the BJP would want to change that record, the Congress hopes to return to its past glory. Both the parties, however, will have to go past the regional challenge posed by MNF and ZPM.
- In the voting held on November 7, female voter turnout was recorded higher than male voters in Mizoram.
- According to the Chief Electoral Officer Office, Mizoram, 81.25% of female voters have been recorded while male voters are recorded at 80.04%.
- Overall, 80.66% of the total 8.52 lakh voters of the state exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.
- Among all 11 districts of the state, Serchhip district has recorded the highest 84.785 voter turnout followed by Mamit district with 84.65%, Hnahthial district with 84.19%, and Lunglei district with 83.68%.
- The results for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be declared on December 3 along with four other states that are going to the polls.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 03:55 PM
Mizoram exit poll results: How accurate were the exit polls in 2018?
In Mizoram, exit polls predicted an MNF win. CVoter - Republic TV said the Congress would win the polls with 16-20 seats and MNF would win 14-18 seats. CNX-Times had predicted that Congress was winning 18 seats as against the BJP's 16 seats.
Eventually, the MNF won 26 seats, the Congress 5 and ZPM 8 seats. More details here.
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 03:41 PM
Mizoram exit poll results: What exactly are exit polls?
An exit poll is a survey that is conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The survey helps in assessing the support for political parties and their candidates.
Exit polls are notorious for being inaccurate. However, on some occasions, they predict unlikely results accurately.
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 03:21 PM
Mizoram exit poll results: MNF, ZPM or Congress? Predictions roll out today
Today, exit polls by different survey agencies will attempt to gauge the likely result of the elections. The exit polls will begin at 5:30 pm onwards once the voting in the last phase of the Telangana elections finishes.