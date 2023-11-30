Mizoram Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: MNF, ZPM or Congress? Predictions roll out today

Mizoram Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: Overall, 80.66% of the total 8.52 lakh voters of Mizoram exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates on November 7.

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for Mizoram Assembly elections in Mamit district on November 7.(PTI)

Today, exit polls by different survey agencies will attempt to gauge the likely result of the elections. The exit polls will begin at 5:30 pm onwards once the voting in the last phase of the Telangana elections finishes. The exit polls will also attempt to indicate election results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

In these elections, the Mizo National Front led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga faces a two-pronged challenge in the form of a six-party alliance the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) and the Congress as it attempts to hold on to power.

In Mizoram's politics, regional parties play a major role. In 2018, BJP's NDA ally MNF scored a landslide win with 26 seats in the kitty. The BJP, a minor player in the regional alliance, barely opened its account with just one seat. While the BJP would want to change that record, the Congress hopes to return to its past glory. Both the parties, however, will have to go past the regional challenge posed by MNF and ZPM.