Mizoram govt seeks stoppage of all activities at disputed Tripura-Mizoram interstate border

Mizoram govt seeks stoppage of all activities at disputed Tripura-Mizoram interstate border

Mizoram home secretary Lalbiaksangi, in a letter to Tripura home secretary BK Sahu, said that any activities could deteriorate law and order at the interstate border.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga.
Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga.(@ZoramthangaCM)
         

The Mizoram government sought stoppage of construction of a temple and all sorts of activities within the disputed Tripura-Mizoram interstate border near Phuldungsei village where 130 people were identified in Mizoram’s voters’ list almost two months back.

Traditionally, Phuldungsei village as a whole has been accepted as part of Tripura despite the eastern side of the village falling into Mizoram’s side.

Mizoram home secretary Lalbiaksangi, in a letter to Tripura home secretary BK Sahu, said that any activities could deteriorate law and order at the interstate border.

According to the letter, the Mizoram government got reports that Songrongma of Tripura, a local indigenous organisation, is attempting to construct a temple at the disputed interstate border village near Phuldungsei at Thaidawrtlang, Mamit district. There are reports of organising community work on October 19 and 20.

“Since any activities within the disputed interstate border can result in law and order problems, it is requested to kindly intervene and issue necessary instructions to the concerned district administration for the immediate and indefinite stoppage of the proposed construction,” the letter read.

No comment from Tripura government is available on the issue.

Located in Kanchanpur sub-division of North district of Tripura, Phuldungsei village has a population of over 600.

Kanchanpur sub-divisional magistrate Chandni Chandran in August informed her higher officials that 130 people of the village, who have ration cards of Tripura, were included in Mizoram’s voters’ list.

Chandran stressed on demarcating the exact boundary between the two neighbouring states incorporating the entire village in Tripura. Shortly after it, the state government ordered a probe into the matter.

