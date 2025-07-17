MNS fury again: Marwadi shopkeeper in Mumbai thrashed by Raj Thackeray's partymen for ‘anti-Marathi’ post

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly assaulted a Marwadi shopkeeper in Mumbai’s Vikroli over allegedly posting a WhatsApp status "insulting the Marathi community" and forced him to apologise. The shopkeeper held his ears and folded his hands while apologising to the MNS workers(X video screengrab)

This comes days after similar incidents were reported where the workers of the Raj Thackeray-led party assaulted people over their stance on the Marathi language.

In a video that has surfaced online, MNS workers surrounded the shopkeeper outside his shop to confront him about his WhatsApp post. The group then allegedly rebuked and physically assaulted the man to force him to issue a public apology to the entire Marathi community.

The shopkeeper held his ears and folded his hands while apologising.

The video shows MNS workers allegedly warning others against disrespecting the Marathi language and culture. They also called on the local population to not buy goods from the shops owned by the individuals who allegedly insult ‘Marathi people’.

The MNS rampage over Marathi language

The latest incident comes only a few days after MNS members were captured on camera allegedly assaulting a food stall owner in Thane for not speaking in Marathi. The workers were arrested and were granted bail within hours.

A viral video of the incident that emerged on social media platforms showed some of them wearing scarves with the MNS symbol.

Another shopkeeper was beaten up at Mira Road in a similar incident. An autorickshaw driver was also assaulted over his refusal to speak Marathi.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had said during his reunion rally with cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray that his workers shouldn't shoot a video while taking action against people who insult Marathi.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had taken cognisance of the incident, saying Marathi should be respected without resorting to violence.

“We respect Marathi, but violence in its name won’t be accepted. Strict action will be taken against those resorting to violence. No language in India will be allowed to be disrespected," he had said while addressing the media.