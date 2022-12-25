Home / India News / Mob attack at Christmas event in Uttarakhand over ‘forced conversion’: Report

Mob attack at Christmas event in Uttarakhand over ‘forced conversion’: Report

india news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 11:22 AM IST

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that several people sustained injuries in the incident that took place on Friday.

The Uttarakhand police on Saturday registered a cross FIR in connection with the attack by a group of youths at a Christmas programme in Uttarkashi district, alleging "forced conversion".

Police have registered a cross FIR in connection with the attack by a group of youths on Friday in a Christmas programme in Purola village of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, alleging forced conversion.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that several people sustained injuries in the incident that took place on Friday.

"In the cross FIR, one side has been accused of forcibly converting while the other of being assaulted," Kumar told ANI.

The DGP told that cross FIR has been registered on the complaint of both parties and the police are probing the matter.

Sunday, December 25, 2022
