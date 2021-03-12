Mobile phone found inside terror convicts' cell at Tihar Jail; probe ordered
Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday said that he has ordered an investigation in the matter related to a cellphone that was found by the Tihar Jail authorities from a cell where certain terror convicts were lodged.
"I have ordered an investigation. Action will be taken against anyone who is found to be at fault. I have written to DG (Prisons) that it should be properly investigated that how was a phone found inside the jail," Jain said while speaking to reporters here on Friday.
Tihar Jail authorities seized a cellphone from a jail where certain terror convicts were lodged. The mobile was allegedly used for operating Telegram channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/threats," police said on Friday.
"Based on Special Cell's information, Tihar Jail authorities seized a cellphone from a jail where certain terror convicts are lodged. It is suspected that the phone was used for operating Telegram channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/threats," Delhi Special Cell police said.
The police also said that further investigation and forensic analysis will be done after the mobile handset and details of the seizure are received from Tihar Jail authorities.
Considering the importance of the matter, Delhi Home Minister ordered the investigation into the matter.
