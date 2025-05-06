May 7 Mock drills: India gears up for wartime blackouts, sirens and more

India will conduct one of its most extensive civil defence preparedness exercises in decades on Wednesday (May 7) as part of a nationwide mock drill to test emergency response preparedness amid heightened tensions with Pakistan after the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack. Security personnel were deployed at Connaught Place, a day before the nationwide mock drills ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs.(PTI)

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed all states and union territories to conduct full-scale civil defence mock drills to check preparedness against "new and complex threats".

The mock drills, as per the government, will involve air raid siren tests, wartime blackout simulations, activation of emergency control rooms, evacuation rehearsals, and coordination with the Indian Air Force.

Along with the civil defence mock drills, the Indian Air Force will also launch a high-intensity aerial exercise over the desert sector and adjoining areas along the Western border starting Tuesday, ANI reported, citing IAF officials. It will be a two-day mega military exercise.

These security mock drills come just weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. The Centre, since then, vowed a “zero-tolerance” approach to security threats.

Mock security drills tomorrow: Top updates