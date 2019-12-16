‘Modi can’t make India a Hindu Rashtra’: Pinarayi Vijayan

india

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:58 IST

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is the first step towards realizing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) agenda of converting the country into a religious state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Addressing a joint protest organized by the ruling Left Democratic Front and Congress-led United Democratic Front at the state capital on Monday, he said the country was facing an “explosive atmosphere” due to the wrong policies of the Modi government. This is the first time the ruling party and opposition are coming together against the Central Government.

“The RSS has been trying its best to covert the country into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. The latest law is aimed at establishing its design. India is a secular nation and believers of all religions and atheists have a place in this country,” he said reiterating Kerala will not implement the new law.

He said the country was in the midst of an explosive atmosphere and it was created deliberately by the union government.

“All of us have a single agenda, to protect secularism. Our freedom fighters have struggled to oust imperial forces and establish a secular nation. It cannot be broken by the Sangh Parivar and Modi easily. Their ploy won’t work here,” he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also addressed the meeting. “PM Modi cannot divide people like this. The entire country is in flames but the Modi-Shah duo are least bothered,” said Chennithala adding he will file a petition in the Supreme Court questioning the new law.

Protest rallies were held in many parts of the state condemning the police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. Train services were disrupted in Kozhikode, Palakkad and Thiruvalla after protestors blocked trains.

Meanwhile some Muslim outfits have called a statewide shutdown on Tuesday but many political parties, including the Muslim League, have distanced themselves from it. “Direct action like hartal will only help the RSS,” said League general secretary K P A Majeed.

The police have made it clear that they will take strict action if anybody tries to enforce a bandh. State Director General of Police Lokanth Behra said there was a ruling by the Kerala High Court that at least seven days’ notice was needed for a shutdown and the latest hartal was against it.

Governor Arif Mohamed Khan, meanwhile, said people have the right to protest but they should not take the law into their hands. “We have no right to take the law into our hands. Violence is not a solution to any problem,” he said in Kochi. Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla who was on her way to Lakshadweep was shown black flags by Youth Congress activists in Kochi.