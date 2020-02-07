Modi defamed Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan in rebuttal to PM for LS speech

india

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:09 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of selective omission during his Thursday speech in Parliament while referring to the CM’s statement about unruly elements infiltrating the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stir in the state and demanded that he withdrew it.

The PM had referred to a recent Vijayan statement about some extremist elements intruding into the ongoing anti-CAA stir to create trouble in the state. The CM was referring to the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of the alleged radical outfit, Popular Front of India, which is under probe for fanning violence in the anti-CAA stir in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

The PM quoted Vijayan to question why Kerala’s ruling left front was supporting the stir even when the CM of the state had stated in the assembly that anti-CAA protests in the state were being fanned and supported by some extremist outfits.

The CM responded on Friday by claiming that he held the SDPI and the RSS as two sides of the same coin and his party will continue to oppose both.

“The statement of the PM in parliament was incorrect and condemnable. We have warned and taken guard against forces infiltrating the movement. Out struggle is against the communal objective of the Sangh Parivar outfits. How can he quote me citing only one part,” he asked and demanded that the prime minister withdrew such “baseless” statements.

“My mentioning of some outfits like the SDPI was with full conviction and I stand by it. The state has faith in its strong communal fabric and we will protect it. We will fight those who are trying to communalise the peaceful protest. The PM must rectify his statement aimed at defaming Kerala,” he added.