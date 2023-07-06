Modi govt to install 'Bahu Balli Cattle Fence' along highways; Gadkari shares pics

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that the government is planning to implement a bamboo-made fence along highways to prevent cattle from crossing the road and causing accidents in the country. The bamboo fence along highways in India have been setup to prevent cattle from crossing the road and causing dangerous accidents. (Twitter/ @nitin_gadkari)

According to the minister, the fence would be 1.20 meters high and would be installed on section 23 of National Highway 30, which connects Sitarganj in Uttarakhand with Ibrahimpatnam, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, as a comprehensive solution and serve as a demonstration before prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chhattisgarh.

Sharing the sample images of the project, Gadkari said in a tweet, “We are planning to implement the Bahu Balli Cattle Fence along highways in India to prevent cattle from crossing the road and causing dangerous accidents that result in the loss of human life.”

“This installation will serve as a demonstration before the esteemed visit of Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, to Chhattisgarh,” he added.

Gadkari said the cattle fence, constructed using bamboo, offers a fully effective and environmentally friendly solution. "The bamboo is treated with creosote oil and coated with HDPE (High-Density Poly Ethylene), making it a stronger alternative to steel," he said in a tweet.

The fence has a fire rating of class 1, ensuring safety, and aligns with the principles of self-reliant India, which aims to make all highways sustainable and minimize harm to wildlife and cattle, the minister added.

In March 2023, a 200-meter-long bamboo crash barrier was installed on a highway connecting Chandrapur and Yavatmal in Maharashtra. The minister called the barrier a "remarkable achievement" for the country and its bamboo sector.

The ministry had earlier announced that it had formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety. One of the actions the ministry underlined is the high priority on the identification and rectification of black spots (accident-prone spots) on national highways.