Modi meets industry and diaspora leaders during Malaysia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with industry leaders and representatives of the nearly three-million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, including ministers, MPs and veterans of the Azad Hind Fauj, to discuss ways of further deepening trade and people-to-people ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with business leaders from India and Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. (PTI)

Among the industry leaders who met Modi were Petronas CEO and president Muhammad Taufik, Berjaya Corporation founder Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Khazanah Nasional Berhad managing director Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, and Phison Electronics founder Khein Seng.

Modi appreciated the growing business-to-business connections between India and Malaysia and the strong interest of Malaysian firms in the Indian economy. He highlighted initiatives and reforms in India to promote the ease of doing business and to create a stable, efficient and predictable business and policy environment.

He encouraged Malaysian businesses to explore opportunities in India, particularly in infrastructure, renewable energy, digital technology, semiconductors, AI and healthcare. He expressed the hope that deliberations at the India-Malaysia CEOs Forum in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday will lead to the deepening of trade and investment ties.

The industry leaders conveyed their interest in increasing their business presence in India by expanding investments and exploring joint ventures.

At the meeting with the diaspora representatives, Modi highlighted the contributions of the Indian community to Malaysia’s progress and development and strengthening of bilateral ties. Among the community leaders were digital minister Gobind Singh Deo, human resources minister Ramanan Ramakrishnan, M Kulasegaran, the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, and deputy minister of national unity R Yuneswaran.

The diaspora leaders thanked Modi for several measures for the welfare of the Indian community, including the decision to open the first consulate, announcement of a Thiruvalluvar Centre at Universiti Malaya, and extension of OCI card up to the sixth generation of Indian-origin people.

At a meeting with Jeyaraj Raja Rao, a veteran of the Balak Sena of Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) and Mr Rathakrishnan, president of the Netaji Welfare Foundation, Modi expressed appreciation for the courage and sacrifices of the INA and its veterans. He reiterated the Indian government’s commitment to Netaji’s vision of a strong and modern India.