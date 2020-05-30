‘‘Modi’ name has a mantra’: Madhya Pradesh CM lauds PM as govt completes a year  

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 12:05 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that ‘Modi’ name has a mantra. Chouhan said that each letter in the name ‘Modi’ stands for some quality.

“M stands for ‘motivational’. He works to take India to greater heights and motivates us,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan went on to say that ‘O’ in ‘Modi’ stands for ‘Opportunity’, “he works to bring out the nation’s hidden opportunities”. “D for ‘Dynamic leadership’. I for ‘inspire’, ‘India’. He inspires us to make India self-reliant,” the chief minister stated.

Also read: From Article 370 to CAA to Covid-19 - What PM Modi said in letter to citizens

'Modi' name has a mantra. M for 'motivational'. He works to take India to greater heights&motivates us. O for 'Opportunity', he works to bring out nation's hidden opportunities. D for 'Dynamic leadership'. I for 'inspire', 'India'. He inspires us to make India self-reliant: MP CM pic.twitter.com/cFwJtx5AqP — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Chouhan’s comments came on the day when the PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party completed a year of governance in Centre after winning the second term during last year’s Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter marking the occasion, PM Modi thanked the citizens and said that “this day last year began a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy.”

The prime minister recounted the many moves and steps taken by his government in the past year and revisited India’s trajectory of growth and development.

“In 2019, the people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream— of taking India to new heights. A dream of making India a global leader. The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream,” PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, BJP national president JP Nadda also tweeted on the occasion and said that the country has been steered into a new direction under PM Modi’s leadership.

“This year of Modi ji’s government is full of many achievements,” Nadda tweeted.