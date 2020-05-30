e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘‘Modi’ name has a mantra’: Madhya Pradesh CM lauds PM as govt completes a year  

‘‘Modi’ name has a mantra’: Madhya Pradesh CM lauds PM as govt completes a year  

Chouhan said that each letter in the name ‘Modi’ stands for some quality.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 12:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)
         

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that ‘Modi’ name has a mantra. Chouhan said that each letter in the name ‘Modi’ stands for some quality.

“M stands for ‘motivational’. He works to take India to greater heights and motivates us,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan went on to say that ‘O’ in ‘Modi’ stands for ‘Opportunity’, “he works to bring out the nation’s hidden opportunities”. “D for ‘Dynamic leadership’. I for ‘inspire’, ‘India’. He inspires us to make India self-reliant,” the chief minister stated.

 Also read: From Article 370 to CAA to Covid-19 - What PM Modi said in letter to citizens

Chouhan’s comments came on the day when the PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party completed a year of governance in Centre after winning the second term during last year’s Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter marking the occasion, PM Modi thanked the citizens and said that “this day last year began a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy.”

The prime minister recounted the many moves and steps taken by his government in the past year and revisited India’s trajectory of growth and development.

“In 2019, the people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream— of taking India to new heights. A dream of making India a global leader. The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream,” PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, BJP national president JP Nadda also tweeted on the occasion and said that the country has been steered into a new direction under PM Modi’s leadership.

“This year of Modi ji’s government is full of many achievements,” Nadda tweeted.

tags
top news
‘PM bridged development gap of last 60 years in 6 years’, says JP Nadda
‘PM bridged development gap of last 60 years in 6 years’, says JP Nadda
Lockdown 5.0: These 13 cities will see stricter rules, more monitoring
Lockdown 5.0: These 13 cities will see stricter rules, more monitoring
LIVE: UK scientists warn against lifting lockdown, say it is too soon
LIVE: UK scientists warn against lifting lockdown, say it is too soon
From Article 370 to CAA to Covid-19: What PM Modi said in letter to citizens
From Article 370 to CAA to Covid-19: What PM Modi said in letter to citizens
Experts warn 2020 could be the hottest year since records began  
Experts warn 2020 could be the hottest year since records began  
These states have over 20k Covid-19 cases; more than 15k in Delhi, Guj 
These states have over 20k Covid-19 cases; more than 15k in Delhi, Guj 
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In