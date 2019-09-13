Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at Bloomberg Global Business Forum

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 00:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum (GBF) in New York on September 25 during his visit to the US to attend the UN General Assembly meetings.

The GBF, a day-long event that attracts scores of CEOs and heads of state and government, will open with Modi’s address, which will be followed by a conversation between the prime minister and businessman and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg that will focus on strengthening global economic stability, tackling climate change and advancing technologies that can improve society.

The GBF will also feature New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, former US presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton and Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Modi’s visit to the US during September 21-27 will also take him to Houston, where he will address an Indian community event and join a roundtable of energy company CEOs.

He is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 27, the same day as his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. According to the list of speakers for the general debate at the session, Khan is expected to speak after Modi. This will be Modi’s first address to the world body during his second term.

Modi is also expected to hold several bilateral and multilateral meetings on the margins of the General Assembly session, including one with US President Donald Trump, although no dates have been formally announced by the two sides.

As part of the celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Modi will host a special event with the theme “Leadership matters: Relevance of Gandhi in the contemporary world” at the UN headquarters on September 24. He will also inaugurate the Gandhi Peace Garden, an open site within the campus of the State University of New York at Old Westbury.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 23:58 IST