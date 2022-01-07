Home / India News / Modi to inaugurate second campus of Kolkata’s cancer institute
Modi to inaugurate second campus of Kolkata’s cancer institute

The new campus is equipped with modern facilities such as nuclear medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner
Modi said the institute will augment healthcare capacities in Eastern India and in the Northeast. (AFP/File)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 10:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata on Friday. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also attend the inauguration virtually, she said.

“At 1 PM tomorrow, 7th January, I will join the programme to inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata. This Institute will augment healthcare capacities in Eastern India and in the Northeast,” Modi tweeted on Thursday.

The new campus is equipped with modern facilities such as nuclear medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, and modern brachytherapy units among others.

“I would attend the programme virtually from my office at Kalighat. I don’t want to go to the state secretariat to attend the meeting as senior bureaucrats would have to be called in. I don’t want officers to fall ill. Several officers of important departments have already tested positive,” Banerjee said on Thursday. She added that her two drivers and an office attendant have also tested positive.

The state reported 15,421 Covid cases on Thursday, up from 544 cases on December 26.

