Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of all chief ministers on Wednesday to discuss a spike in Covid-19 infections in several parts of the country, and is expected to review India’s vaccination drive that began two months back, people aware of the matter said on Monday.

The move comes at a time when new infections have been rising, with daily cases crossing the 26,000 mark on Sunday, the first time since December 19, sparking fears of the start of a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, India reported 24,434 cases.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16. An official said the meeting will be held virtually from noon on Wednesday. The PM is expected to discuss the vaccination drive and rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country, the official added on condition of anonymity. Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks, another official said.

The scheduled meeting assumes significance as some parts of the country have resorted to local lockdowns and travel restrictions. Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices in Maharashtra will function at 50% capacity till March 31, the state government said on Monday.