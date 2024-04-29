PM Narendra Modi: Inheritance tax is Cong’s plan to loot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sharpened his attack on the issue of wealth redistribution, lashing out at the Congress for the condition of the country and saying that it was his duty to “awaken” people to the Opposition’s efforts to “loot” wealth and likening it to Maoist ideology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

In an interview with News18, Modi expressed confidence about a victory in the ongoing general elections, said that his campaign had largely focussed on issues of development and welfare, alleged that the Congress tried to siphon away reservations for other backward classes (OBC), and added that the people of Karnataka were going to punish the Congress for unfulfilled promises by the state government.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“One of their leaders gave an interview in America. He spoke about a 55% tax on property. I am talking about viraasat and they are about looting it and wealth redistribution. That is their history. What else will they do? It is my responsibility to tell people that this is what they plan to do,” he said in the interview.

The PM was referring to comments two weeks ago by Indian Overseas Congress president Sam Pitroda, who said that the idea of an inheritance tax should be debated and discussed. The Congress has repeatedly distanced itself from the comments.

The PM also pushed back on the idea of a caste census being used to redistribute wealth and social engineering, blaming the Congress for the condition of the country, and comparing this idea to Maoist ideology.

“People who consider themselves political experts should ask such people that if the conditions you describe are real, then you have been in power for 50-60 years. You gave birth to this. Why did you let it come to this? Secondly, X-ray means raiding every household, if any woman has hidden gold in utensils, even finding that and then redistributing it. This Maoist ideology has never helped the world,” he said.

“This is an entirely ‘urban Naxal’ thought. This is why the Jamaat, which usually keeps writing, kept quiet about the manifesto even after 10 days, because it will help them. They kept quiet to protect them. It then becomes my responsibility to awaken the country to the fact that they are planning to loot you. The next part is Dr Manmohan Singh has said clearly who has the first right on the country’s resources. They have clearly stated their intentions,” he added.

Over the course of the past week’s political campaign, Modi has repeatedly claimed that the Congress wants to redistribute both wealth and reservation benefits to Muslims, pointing to a 2006 speech by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who had said that the first right over the country’s resources should go to minorities, particularly Muslims. To be sure, the Congress has said that the BJP is misrepresenting Singh’s remark, and that the PM had only spoken of the need to empower the marginalised, including scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and Muslims.

Modi also spoke at length about the campaign in Karnataka, a state where the BJP (which is in alliance with the Janata Dal Secular) is locked in a fierce battle with the Congress.

“The people of Karnataka are regretting that they have committed such a big mistake by electing them (Congress). Our public support has not gone down; in fact, it has increased. But, in such a short time, they still have unresolved issues like the post of CM. While the CM has taken oath, it has not been settled who it really is. If you look at the law-and-order situation, there are riots and murders taking place; the economic condition is in a state of complete bankruptcy. They have made big promises, if this happens, you will get this, if that happens, you will get this. This means you are cheating the public,” he said.

Read more: PM Narendra Modi alleges foreign hand to ‘weaken India’

“When we said we will give Ayushman Bharat cards to these people, we will fulfil that, there will be no dishonesty. They cancelled the scheme for farmers, and there is no reason for it. Look at Bengaluru, which has a big role in increasing the country’s education. Now, it has been turned into a tanker hub in no time. And there is a mafia involved there too. People are yearning for water… The deputy CM is asking for votes for his brother so that he can become CM; so everyone is playing games. There are games being played to remove someone from the seat. As far as the BJP is concerned, we are working with team spirit even if my team was defeated,” he added.

The PM also referred to the controversy about the murder of the daughter of a Congress leader, who alleged that the killing was part of a love jihad controversy (a reference to a term used by right-wing groups to describe interfaith relationships).

“Nadda ji was attending a programme in Karnataka, when this incident took place. Who belongs to which party, or he belongs to the Congress; his daughter was murdered. These are not my values or mindset. And it is a matter of human sentiment, and I believe that even in the midst of the election rush, what he did was the human thing to do,” he said.

Modi referred to a set of previous incidents to underline his point.

“I don’t remember which election it was. Rahul ji (Rahul Gandhi) faced some issues with his helicopter. I called him immediately to ask if he was in distress. I was the chief minister of Gujarat when, in Daman, a helicopter carrying Sonia ji (Sonia Gandhi), Ahmed Patel sahab crashed. I told them that I am sending an air ambulance, but Ahmed Patel sahab told me that they are all fine and not in any kind of emergency. Once Sonia ji went to Kashi for an election campaign and she fell ill, so I immediately sent people over to see what the matter is and, if required, send an aircraft to carry her. So, these are my principles and this is beyond politics. So, for me, whenever any problem arises in any family, this should be resolved by rising above politics,” he added.