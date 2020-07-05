e-paper
Home / India News / Modinagar fire tragedy: Factory running illegally alleges local, CM Adityanath seeks report

Modinagar fire tragedy: Factory running illegally alleges local, CM Adityanath seeks report

The cause of fire at the candle making factory in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar is yet to be established.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:54 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Ghaziabad
At least seven people have died in the fire at the candle-making factory in Ghaziabad, according to officials.
At least seven people have died in the fire at the candle-making factory in Ghaziabad, according to officials.
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered senior officials to oversee relief work at Bakharwa village in Modinagar town in Ghaziabad, where a major fire at a candle-making factory killed seven people on Sunday evening. He has also asked for an official report by Sunday night.

“Seven persons including women have died and three persons were severely injured in the fire incident. According to locals, about 20-25 persons were working when the fire broke out. The identification of the seven persons is being done. We are also trying to find the owner of the factory,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

Following the incident, the fire department officials rushed to the spot, they were assisted in their relief and rescue operations by the villagers.

“There were no safety measures in place here and the factory didn’t have a license to operate. It was running illegally. Many women were employed here as workers along with children. There was a raid at the factory some time ago but it continued operations. The local police had information of the operation of the factory,” said Bhupender Kumar, a villager.

According to cops, the factory was involved in the manufacturing of candles used for birthday celebrations. The cops are also trying to find out if any chemicals were stored in the factory while attempting to establish the exact cause of fire.

