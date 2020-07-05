e-paper
Home / India News / 5 dead in explosion at factory in UP’s Modi Nagar

5 dead in explosion at factory in UP’s Modi Nagar

According to initial reports, the dead include women and a child who were making party poppers at the factory.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
(ANI twitter)
         

Five people were killed in an explosion that took place at a factory in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar, said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad.

According to initial reports, the dead include women and a child who were making party poppers at the factory.

More details are awaited.

