Modi-Yogi chemistry highlight of 21 joint Lok Sabha elections events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath jointly participated in 15 public meetings, five road shows, the PM’s nomination in Varanasi and paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple too -- all during the long-drawn 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign (HT File)

From Meerut to Mirzapur, the Modi-Yogi duo attended 21 events together and in all these meetings the chemistry between the two leaders was most evident.

In various joint meetings, the PM expressed great pride in having a companion like Adityanath, especially applauding the remarkable improvements in the state’s law and order situation during each rally, according to a government press note.

Slogans like “Modi hai toh mumkin hai (everything is possible with Modi)” and “Yogi hai to yaqeen hai (Yogi inspires trust)” were coined by the masses to highlight the chemistry between the two leaders as Adityanath campaigned in all constituencies, holding multiple public meetings in several of them to bolster party’s preparedness.

Adityanath also held public meetings in 12 states and two Union Territories, appealing for votes for the BJP.

Adityanath appeared alongside Modi at public meetings, including those in Meerut (March 31), Saharanpur (April 6), Pilibhit (April 9), Amroha (April 19), Aligarh (April 22), Agra (April 25), Etawah (May 5), Lalganj (May 16), Barabanki (May 17), a women’s empowerment dialogue in Varanasi (May 21), Basti (May 22), Ghazipur (May 25) and Mirzapur/Robertsganj (May 26), as per the press note.

Modi also held five major road shows with Adityanath, including those in Ghaziabad (April 6), Bareilly (April 26), Kanpur (May 4), Ayodhya (May 5), and Varanasi (May 13).

Adityanath was also seen with Modi during the latter’s visit to the Kaal Bhairav Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Dham for worship (May 13) and during Modi’s nomination in Varanasi (May 14).

Several videos from these events also went viral on social media. One of them was from a public meeting in Pilibhit where Modi took Adityanath’s hand and encouraged him to proceed ahead. Another widely shared video featured Modi receiving a “trishul” at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.