RSS chief's 'days for violent society numbered' remark backed by Sena's Raut

A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that days were numbered for a society that encourages violence, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Friday welcomed the comments, saying the 71-year-old leader has raised an issue that "should be debated across the country". The RSS chief's comments come at a time when several states of the country - including Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka among others - recently witnessed communal clashes. Maharashtra is in the grips of a controversy after MP-MLA couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana warned they would chant Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's home; they were later arrested.

The RSS chief, speaking at an event in Maharashtra's Amravati, on Thursday said: "A government can only do something till the time it's in power. The society - when it resolves to do something unitedly - can achieve whatever it wants. The government has to support."

"When evil thoughts are encouraged (in a society), violence spreads. That should not happen," he further underlined, and said: "Days are numbered for a society that encourages violence. We should forever be non-violent and peace-loving. For this, it is essential to bring together all communities and preserve humanity."

On Friday, Sanjay Raut was speaking on the loudspeaker row when he slammed the BJP. "The Maharashtra government said that the court order (has) to be followed regarding loudspeakers. The state's home minister (Dilip Walse Patil) called all parties for a meeting but the BJP opposed it. It means you want to do politics and want to create disturbance on the matter of loudspeakers in the state."

The loudspeaker row was triggered by Raj Thackeray's comments over azaans (Muslim prayers) at mosques. An all-party meeting was held earlier this week, which was attended neither by Raj Thackeray nor the BJP.

Reacting to Mohan Bhagwat's remarks, Raut further stressed: "I welcome Mohan Bhagwat's remarks. He has raised a matter which should be debated across the country."

Earlier this month, several states witnessed clashes when processions were carried out during Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti.

(With inputs from ANI)

