e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Money laundering: ED searches Tahir Hussain’s premises

Money laundering: ED searches Tahir Hussain’s premises

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the premises of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor,Tahir Hussain, and others in connection with a money laundering probe, officials said.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 05:44 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The agency is investigating two cases of money laundering – one against Hussain and another against the Popular Front of India (PFI) -- for allegedly mobilizing funds during the February riots.
The agency is investigating two cases of money laundering – one against Hussain and another against the Popular Front of India (PFI) -- for allegedly mobilizing funds during the February riots.(File photo)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the premises of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor,Tahir Hussain, and others in connection with a money laundering probe, officials said.

The agency is investigating two cases of money laundering – one against Hussain and another against the Popular Front of India (PFI) -- for allegedly mobilizing funds during the February riots.

The officials cited above, who requested anonymity, said the raids were carried out at six places in Delhi and Noida.

Hussain and his associates allegedly laundered around Rs 1.10 crore using shell companies to fuel protests against the CAA and the riots. In its probe against PFI, the ED has alleged that about Rs 120 crore were channelled to fuel anti-CAA riots. Hussain’s lawyer Javed Ali refused to comment on the ED raids.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Ladakh’s Pangong Fingers emerge as key focal point in India-China talks
Ladakh’s Pangong Fingers emerge as key focal point in India-China talks
Centre weighs tariffs to curb China imports
Centre weighs tariffs to curb China imports
US freeze on H-1B visas to hit IT firms
US freeze on H-1B visas to hit IT firms
Trials for inhaled version of remdesivir to start in August
Trials for inhaled version of remdesivir to start in August
Silver lining despite rise in Delhi’s coronavirus cases
Silver lining despite rise in Delhi’s coronavirus cases
Hospital guard beaten up for ‘spreading coronavirus’
Hospital guard beaten up for ‘spreading coronavirus’
Covid update: Delhi’s worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug
Covid update: Delhi’s worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In