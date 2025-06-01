Monks meet Amit Shah, raise issue of ‘violence against Hindus’ in Bengal, cross-border infiltration

During home minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal, monks from several organisations met him raised their concerns regarding alleged “violence against Hindus” in the state after an uptick in cross-border infiltration. Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Simla Street, in Kolkata (ANI/Shyamal Maitra)

As per reports, the monks cited the violence in Bengal's Murshidabad and Malda districts.

During a meeting at Swami Vivekananda's ancestral home, the monks added that they raised their concerns while underlining the spiritual and cultural legacy of India.

"We have raised the atrocities on Hindus in Bengal's Malda and Murshidabad districts and infiltration from Bangladesh but Shah did not respond to specific queries or any incident cited by monks," a monk, who was part of the meeting, told news agency PTI.

"A central theme of the discussion was what is needed for collective effort. Participants reached a consensus emphasising the importance of working together as a single unit. Working together was the shared sentiment. This unified approach is aimed at benefiting the general public, specifically by exploring how spirituality can be applied in daily life for the welfare of people," International Vedanta Society joint general secretary Tejamayi Maa told PTI.

Amit Shah targets TMC in Bengal

During his visit to the eastern state, the Union Home Minister accused the TMC government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "opposing" Operation Sindoor.

"Under Operation Sindoor, we conducted a deep strike 100 kilometers into Pakistan, targeting their headquarters. Numerous terrorists were killed, but this seems to trouble Mamata Ji" Shah said while addressing party leaders and workers.

The BJP leader also accused the Bengal CM for "favouring" Pakistani terrorists.

(With PTI inputs)