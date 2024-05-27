 Monsoon to hit Kerala in 5 days; severe heat wave in Delhi till May 29: IMD | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Monsoon to hit Kerala in 5 days; severe heat wave in Delhi till May 29: IMD

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2024 02:40 PM IST

IMD predicts onset of monsoon in Kerala within 5 days, with widespread rainfall expected. Heat wave conditions to prevail in several states.

The India Meteorological Department announced on Monday that the weather conditions will likely become favourable for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala within the next five days.

Monsoon withdrawal in this region is usually announced by IMD when there is no rain for four to five days in a row and an anti-cyclonic movement starts to form over the region, along with drop in humidity. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Monsoon withdrawal in this region is usually announced by IMD when there is no rain for four to five days in a row and an anti-cyclonic movement starts to form over the region, along with drop in humidity. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Additionally, the monsoon is expected to advance into more parts of the South Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of the Maldives and Comorin area, parts of the Lakshadweep area and Kerala, further parts of the Southwest and Central Bay of Bengal, the Northeast Bay of Bengal, and some parts of the Northeastern states during the same period, IMD added.

IMD weather forecast for this week

• Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) expected over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim from May 27- 31.

• Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka on May 27.

• Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) expected over Gujarat on May 27 and 28.

• Isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) expected over Uttarakhand from May 27-31.

• Similar conditions expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on May 30-31.

Heat wave warning

According to IMD, heat wave conditions to prevail in:

• Rajasthan: Widespread severe heat wave conditions from May 27-29, with gradual reduction afterward.

• Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi: Many areas to remain affected from May 27-29 with asevere heat wave .

• West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh: Isolated to some areas to reel under severe heat wave from May 27-29.

• Heat wave conditions expected in the Western Himalayan Region, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh for the next 3 days, with a reduction likely thereafter.

News / India News / Monsoon to hit Kerala in 5 days; severe heat wave in Delhi till May 29: IMD
© 2024 HindustanTimes
