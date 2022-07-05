Home / India News / Monsoon LIVE updates: Waterlogging, traffic snarl as heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD forecasts more showers in next 24 hrs
Live

Monsoon LIVE updates: Waterlogging, traffic snarl as heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD forecasts more showers in next 24 hrs

Monsoon Weather Update Live, July 5: The weather department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rain in Mumbai for the next few days.
Monsoon Weather Forecast Today Live: Images of waterlogging in Mumbai due to heavy downpour.
Monsoon Weather Forecast Today Live: Images of waterlogging in Mumbai due to heavy downpour.(ANI)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Monsoon Weather Update Live Updates: Several parts of the country witnessed heavy rain amid monsoon arrival. Mumbai faced severe waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion as the maximum city faced heavy downpour. IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places.

Meanwhile for the national capital, the weather department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:55 AM IST

    Srinagar-Leh highway blocked after flash floods in Kullan village

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:17 AM IST

    Uttarakhand | Heavy rain predicted for next 3 days in these areas

    The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand till Thursday. An alert of heavy rain has been issued in Dehradun, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts. "Heavy rainfall is likely in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Champawat districts on July 5, 6 and 7," added the weather office.

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:12 AM IST

    Mumbai rains update | Landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar

    Maharashtra | A landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst the heavy rains. Fire vehicles reaching on the spot. No casualties reported so far, reported ANI citing Mumbai Fire Brigade.

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:09 AM IST

    Mumbai rains update | 8 route diversions have been done in view of waterlogging - check details

    Source: ANI
    Source: ANI

    Maharashtra | In view of the incessant rains in Mumbai and waterlogging due to it, a total of 8 route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur in Mumbai: BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport).

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    Maharashtra | NDRF teams deployed at Mahad and Chiplun

    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in coastal Konkan in Maharashtra considering the last year's massive floods in two districts in the region, PTI reported.

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:48 AM IST

    Maharashtra | Orange alert for next till July 8 in Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg

    The orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places from July 5 to July 8, has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts by the weather department.

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:46 AM IST

    Mumbai rains update | IMD forecasts more showers in next 24 hrs

    Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday morning, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places, civic officials said.

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    J&K | Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended amid bad weather from Pahalgam route

    The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended from the Pahalgam route amid bad weather. Around 3,000 pilgrims were stopped at the Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam axis on Tuesday morning, officials said.

    Details here

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:36 AM IST

    IMD forecasts intense rain in Delhi from Wednesday

    The IMD officials said the rains are likely to pick up on Tuesday, when the city may witness light to moderate rainfall. It will intensify to “moderate to heavy rainfall” on Wednesday and an “orange” alert is already in place for the day, the met officials said.

    Read more

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:35 AM IST

    ‘Yellow’ rain alert in Mumbai, IMD predicts heavier showers for today

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ weather alert on Monday, indicating very likely chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the city and suburbs. An intense spell of rain, heavier than Monday, is expected on Tuesday.

    Read more

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:32 AM IST

    Mumbai | Heavy rains delay local train services

    Local train services on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)- Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara and between CSMT and Panvel operating with delays of 15 minutes owing to heavy rainfall - Central Railway.

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:32 AM IST

    Mumbai rains update | Video of waterlogging in Sion area

    Waterlogging was seen in many parts of Mumbai after heavy rains. The video was shared by news agency ANI, showing waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion area.

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:32 AM IST

    Mumbai rains update | Maha CM holds meet as traffic, local trains hit

     

    Seeing the possibility of increasing rains and floods, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has held discussions with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava and directed the concerned Guardian Secretaries to reach out to those districts and carry out direct monitoring and control.

    Read more

  • Jul 05, 2022 10:30 AM IST

    Mumbai records 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours, reports ANI

    Mumbai saw about 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours, causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai rains monsoon delhi rain + 1 more
india news

Multiple ED raids against Chinese mobile company Vivo, linked firms: Sources

The raids were carried out at around 44 places across the country. 
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided more than 40 locations across the country. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided more than 40 locations across the country. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Rahul misquoted row: Chhattisgarh cops' TV anchor arrest attempt blocked in UP

The Chhattisgarh Police claimed a team that went to Ghaziabad had detained news anchor Rohit Ranjan and was about to complete the arrest formalities when the local police interfered and took him away. 
Rahul Gandhi in a tweet slammed the government over fuel prices. &nbsp;(ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Rahul Gandhi in a tweet slammed the government over fuel prices.  (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:46 AM IST
Copy Link
Reported by Dipankar Ghose, Peeyush Khandelwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
india news

Moose Wala's father says ‘8 attempts were made on his life during Punjab polls' 

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district near his home. 
&nbsp;Punjabi singer Moose Wala was killed on May 29 in Mansa.(HT_PRINT)
 Punjabi singer Moose Wala was killed on May 29 in Mansa.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

‘Kaali’ poster row: UP Police register FIR against filmmaker, 2 others

A case was registered on Monday in state capital Lucknow's Hazratganj police station.
The FIR has been registered against three, including the film's director Leena Manimekalai. (HT photo/Sanjeev Verma)
The FIR has been registered against three, including the film's director Leena Manimekalai. (HT photo/Sanjeev Verma)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Man held in UP for wrapping meal in newspaper carrying images of Hindu deities

Mohammed Talib was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 295 A (promoting religious enmity) on the complaint of Hindu Jagran Manch district president Kailash Gupta
(HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Udaipur killer Riyaz Attari had crafted six butcher knives

Interrogation reveals that it was Ghous Mohammed who had volunteered to kill tailor Kanhiya Lal and used two of the six butcher knives crafted by Riyaz Attari for the crime. The four remaining knives have been recovered from local butcher Mohsin Murgewala with whom Riyaz had deposited all the six knives.
Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed brandish knife with which they murdered Kanhaiya Lal.&nbsp;
Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed brandish knife with which they murdered Kanhaiya Lal. 
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story
india news

Nomination process for August 6 vice-presidential poll begins today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has enough votes to ensure the victory of its candidate, unlike the presidential election in which it needs the support of allies and friendly parties
Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends on August 10. (ANI)
Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends on August 10. (ANI)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Monsoon LIVE updates: Waterlogging, traffic snarl as heavy rains lash Mumbai

Monsoon Weather Update Live, July 5: The weather department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rain in Mumbai for the next few days.
Monsoon Weather Forecast Today Live: Images of waterlogging in Mumbai due to heavy downpour.(ANI)
Monsoon Weather Forecast Today Live: Images of waterlogging in Mumbai due to heavy downpour.(ANI)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 11:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Car sales in June see robust growth as new launches provide surge: FADA

  • While sales of two-wheelers remains down and is a major cause of concern, demand for cars is keeping sentiments in the Indian automotive space up.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

13,086 new cases in India, 18% fewer than yesterday | Covid updates in 10 points

  • The number of fresh Covid cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,515 on Monday, of which Mumbai alone accounted for 431 cases, Thane accounted for 472 cases, and Nashik for 71 cases.
90% of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid.(file image)
90% of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid.(file image)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended amid bad weather from Pahalgam route

Amarnath Yatra started last week but has been suspended due to heavy rain. 
A 65-year-old pilgrim, who had come to Jammu and Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra, died of a cardiac arrest. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
A 65-year-old pilgrim, who had come to Jammu and Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra, died of a cardiac arrest. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

Union minister RCP Singh likely to join BJP in 3-4 months

The JD (U) did not nominate Singh for the Rajya Sabha in May and raised questions over his continuation as a minister amid speculation about his possible defection to BJP
RCP Singh (Twitter)
RCP Singh (Twitter)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story
india news

Shivraj Chouhan takes break from election campaign, plays badminton | Watch

  • This was as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister conducted roadshows and addressed several public meetings on Monday. Chouhan also addressed a public meet in Indore where he held the Congress responsible for the beheading of a youth in Udaipur.
Screengrab from video shred by the Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Twitter.
Screengrab from video shred by the Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Twitter.
Published on Jul 05, 2022 09:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ishika Yadav
Close Story
india news

Morning brief: Himachal Pradesh in spotlight for high road mishaps

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The bus accident in Kullu’s Sainj valley, which claimed the lives of 13 people, has once again cast the spotlight on the high incidence of road mishaps on Himachal Pradesh’s narrow roads. (Aqil Khan /HT)
The bus accident in Kullu’s Sainj valley, which claimed the lives of 13 people, has once again cast the spotlight on the high incidence of road mishaps on Himachal Pradesh’s narrow roads. (Aqil Khan /HT)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 08:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Southwest monsoon covers entire India as IMD predicts widespread rainfall today

The IMD said parts of central and northwest India had a temporary slowdown in monsoon activity, but that will pick up again from Tuesday
A farmer works in a partially flooded field after a heavy bout of rainfall in Maharashtra. (ANI Photo)
A farmer works in a partially flooded field after a heavy bout of rainfall in Maharashtra. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out