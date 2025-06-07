Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Months before completing MBBS, AIIMS Jodhpur man held over 'dummy candidate' use in NEET exam

PTI |
Jun 07, 2025 01:30 AM IST

Jaipur DCP (West) Amit Kumar said a report was received from the national examination agency that the student never appeared for the exam.

Barely months before his MBBS course was to be completed in AIIMS Jodhpur, a man was allegedly found to have paid for a "dummy candidate" in his National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in 2020, officials said on Friday.

As per initial investigation, a deal of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 lakh was fixed to make the "dummy candidate" clear the test.(Representative Image/iStockphoto)
As per initial investigation, a deal of 60 lakh was fixed to make the "dummy candidate" clear the test.(Representative Image/iStockphoto)

Rajasthan Police has arrested him and a doctor for the fraud. Another doctor working as a health officer in Ghatwa, Nagaur was detained in connection with the case, they said.

Jaipur Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar said a report was received from the National Examination Agency, New Delhi that Sachin Gora who scored 667 marks in NEET UG-2020 never appeared for the exam and used a "dummy candidate".

The DCP said the agency found that the photo of Dr Ajit Gora was used in Sachin's admit card. Sachin is currently a final year student at AIIMS Jodhpur Medical College.

Dr Subhash Saini who now works as a health officer in Ghatwa allegedly involved Ajit in the fraud and took money for it. Ajit is currently doing the compulsory one-year internship after completing his MBBS from Bharatpur Medical College.

As per initial investigation, a deal of 60 lakh was fixed to make the "dummy candidate" clear the test.

Police have arrested Sachin and Ajit and detained Saini.

During interrogation, police said they found that Saini had taken 65 lakh in 2013 to get a person clear the NEET-PG exam. Police had then arrested six people in connection to the case.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Months before completing MBBS, AIIMS Jodhpur man held over 'dummy candidate' use in NEET exam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On