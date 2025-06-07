Months before completing MBBS, AIIMS Jodhpur man held over 'dummy candidate' use in NEET exam
Jaipur DCP (West) Amit Kumar said a report was received from the national examination agency that the student never appeared for the exam.
Barely months before his MBBS course was to be completed in AIIMS Jodhpur, a man was allegedly found to have paid for a "dummy candidate" in his National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in 2020, officials said on Friday.
Rajasthan Police has arrested him and a doctor for the fraud. Another doctor working as a health officer in Ghatwa, Nagaur was detained in connection with the case, they said.
Jaipur Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar said a report was received from the National Examination Agency, New Delhi that Sachin Gora who scored 667 marks in NEET UG-2020 never appeared for the exam and used a "dummy candidate".
The DCP said the agency found that the photo of Dr Ajit Gora was used in Sachin's admit card. Sachin is currently a final year student at AIIMS Jodhpur Medical College.
Dr Subhash Saini who now works as a health officer in Ghatwa allegedly involved Ajit in the fraud and took money for it. Ajit is currently doing the compulsory one-year internship after completing his MBBS from Bharatpur Medical College.
As per initial investigation, a deal of ₹60 lakh was fixed to make the "dummy candidate" clear the test.
Police have arrested Sachin and Ajit and detained Saini.
During interrogation, police said they found that Saini had taken ₹65 lakh in 2013 to get a person clear the NEET-PG exam. Police had then arrested six people in connection to the case.