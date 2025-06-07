Months before completing MBBS, AIIMS Jodhpur man held over 'dummy candidate' use in NEET exam

Barely months before his MBBS course was to be completed in AIIMS Jodhpur, a man was allegedly found to have paid for a "dummy candidate" in his National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in 2020, officials said on Friday. As per initial investigation, a deal of ₹ 60 lakh was fixed to make the "dummy candidate" clear the test.(Representative Image/iStockphoto)

Rajasthan Police has arrested him and a doctor for the fraud. Another doctor working as a health officer in Ghatwa, Nagaur was detained in connection with the case, they said.

Jaipur Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar said a report was received from the National Examination Agency, New Delhi that Sachin Gora who scored 667 marks in NEET UG-2020 never appeared for the exam and used a "dummy candidate".

The DCP said the agency found that the photo of Dr Ajit Gora was used in Sachin's admit card. Sachin is currently a final year student at AIIMS Jodhpur Medical College.

Dr Subhash Saini who now works as a health officer in Ghatwa allegedly involved Ajit in the fraud and took money for it. Ajit is currently doing the compulsory one-year internship after completing his MBBS from Bharatpur Medical College.

As per initial investigation, a deal of ₹60 lakh was fixed to make the "dummy candidate" clear the test.

Police have arrested Sachin and Ajit and detained Saini.

During interrogation, police said they found that Saini had taken ₹65 lakh in 2013 to get a person clear the NEET-PG exam. Police had then arrested six people in connection to the case.