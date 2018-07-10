Moon Jae-in accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan

South Korean president Moon Jae-in was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday.

President Moon, who was accompanied by his wife Kim Jung-sook, inspected a guard of honour.

Thereafter, the South Korean president met his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-ranking officials.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will hold official talks with president Moon at Hyderabad House, which will be followed by an official lunch.

The two leaders will also address the India-South Korea CEOs roundtable.

In the evening, president Moon will again meet his counterpart president Kovind, who will host a banquet for the visiting dignitary and his delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Thereafter, he will leave from New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

On Sunday, president Moon arrived in India on a three-day visit.

This is his first-ever state visit to the country after he took over as the president last year.

The South Korean president is leading a delegation comprising senior members of his cabinet, officials as well as industry captains.

A number of agreements are likely to be signed during the visit.

