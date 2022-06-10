Moosewala murder: Delhi Police special cell likely to seek 10-day extension of Bishnoi’s remand

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police special cell is likely to seek 10-day extension of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s remand to interrogate him over his alleged involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday.

It comes a day after the Delhi Police said 30-year-old Bishnoi was the “mastermind” behind Moosewala’s murder in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

On May 31, the special cell took custody of Bishnoi, who is lodged in Tihar jail number 8, in connection with a case of arms smuggling registered against him last year. His 10-day remand will end on Friday.

“It has been established that Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer. Since some new inputs have been received during his custodial interrogation, it is most likely we will pray in the court to extend his remand for few more days,” said an officer from the special cell, requesting anonymity. “Four units of special cell have been deployed to probe Bishnoi’s involvement in Moosewala’s murder. This time, his remand will be taken by some different unit of the special cell.”

Saying that it is very difficult to break hardcore gangsters like Bishnoi in police remand, another officer from the special cell, also wishing not to be named, added that the Delhi police chose other ways to grill him.

“So far, Bishnoi has been confronted with six hardcore gangsters — who are in police remand in different cases — and their conflict of interest has yielded some positive leads in the Moosewala murder case,” the second officer said. “This is why we are seeking for extended remand of the gangster.”

The officer said Bishnoi has largely remained tight-lipped in the last 10 days of his custodial interrogation. “Bishnoi himself has not revealed much, but he is now feeling broken, especially after his confrontation with other gangsters. The extended remand will help us in cracking the case,” he said.

Till Thursday evening, there was no communication from the Punjab Police, who are officially probing the murder case, seeking Bishnoi’s remand, the officer added.

Meanwhile, few photographs were circulated on social media on Thursday, purportedly of the suspects in the Moosewala murder case. One such post on social media said the Delhi Police have identified the suspects and their photos had been shared with the Punjab Police. The Delhi Police, however, clarified that they have not released any such photographs.

HT also could not independently verify the authenticity of the photographs.