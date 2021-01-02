More rain likely in Delhi-NCR; hailstorm predicted in Punjab, Haryana

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:39 IST

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with light-intensity rain over west, north-west, north, north-east Delhi, Anupshahr, Jahangirabad, Sahaswan, Sambhal, Hapur, Agra, Tundla, Shikohabad, Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) in the next few hours owing to a Western Disturbance which is likely to move eastwards from Afghanistan to central Pakistan and neighbouring areas in the next 24 hours. The disturbance has been projected to remain stationary there for subsequent three to four days.

“An induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and is likely to persist over the same area during next 2-3 days,” said the weather department.

Due to the above conditions, light or moderate rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayas has been predicted for the next two days, while scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm might occur at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh with its peak on January 3 and 4.

Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh can expect to witness hailstorm from January 3 to 5 and Delhi may receive hailstorm on Monday, while Rajasthan is expected to witness hailstorm during January 2 to 3. Isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to witness hailstorm on January 4 and 5, added the IMD.

A wet spell over northern India has been predicted during the first week of January with the possibility of heavy snow in Jammu and Kashmir Valley on January 4 and 5.

Severe cold wave conditions have been persisting in northwestern plains and Central India for the past few days.