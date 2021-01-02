e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / More rain likely in Delhi-NCR; hailstorm predicted in Punjab, Haryana

More rain likely in Delhi-NCR; hailstorm predicted in Punjab, Haryana

A wet spell over northern India has been predicted during the first week of January with the possibility of heavy snow in Jammu and Kashmir Valley on January 4 and 5.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh can expect to witness hailstorm from January 3 to 5 and Delhi may receive hailstorm on Monday.
Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh can expect to witness hailstorm from January 3 to 5 and Delhi may receive hailstorm on Monday.(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with light-intensity rain over west, north-west, north, north-east Delhi, Anupshahr, Jahangirabad, Sahaswan, Sambhal, Hapur, Agra, Tundla, Shikohabad, Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) in the next few hours owing to a Western Disturbance which is likely to move eastwards from Afghanistan to central Pakistan and neighbouring areas in the next 24 hours. The disturbance has been projected to remain stationary there for subsequent three to four days.

 

“An induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and is likely to persist over the same area during next 2-3 days,” said the weather department.

Due to the above conditions, light or moderate rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayas has been predicted for the next two days, while scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm might occur at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh with its peak on January 3 and 4.

Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh can expect to witness hailstorm from January 3 to 5 and Delhi may receive hailstorm on Monday, while Rajasthan is expected to witness hailstorm during January 2 to 3. Isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to witness hailstorm on January 4 and 5, added the IMD.

Also Read | Rain, hailstorm likely in parts of northwest India, says IMD

A wet spell over northern India has been predicted during the first week of January with the possibility of heavy snow in Jammu and Kashmir Valley on January 4 and 5.

Severe cold wave conditions have been persisting in northwestern plains and Central India for the past few days.

tags
top news
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
5 Indian players put in isolation as precautionary measure post outing
5 Indian players put in isolation as precautionary measure post outing
Delhi records 494 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over seven months
Delhi records 494 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over seven months
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In