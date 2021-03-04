IND USA
India’s vaccination drive has completed 17,711,287 jabs as of 7pm on Thursday.(HT Photo)
india news

More than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses given in a day: Government

“Total 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination,” the health ministry said in a statement.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:16 PM IST

More than a million Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday as cumulative vaccinations in India crossed the 17-million mark, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said. “Total 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination,” the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry’s statement comes on a day India witnessed a fresh spike in daily new Covid-19 cases with 17,407 infections and 89 deaths. The health ministry said five states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka - continued to report an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and also accounted for almost 86 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours.

Also read | India reports 17,407 new Covid-19 cases, below 100 deaths in last 24 hours

Day 48 of vaccination drive

According to the latest data from the ministry, 1,093,954 doses of the vaccine comprising 834,141 first doses and 258,813 second doses were administered on Thursday. For healthcare workers, 47,137 first doses and 209,838 second doses were administered. Also, frontline workers were given 217,858 first doses and 49,975 second doses, the ministry said.

While the second doses of the vaccinations are yet to begin for the general public, 493,999 first doses were administered to people over 60 years of age and 75,147 doses to people between 45 and 59 years with co-morbidities.

Also read | Maharashtra records 8,998 new Covid-19 cases, 1,104 fresh infections in Mumbai

Covid-19 vaccination drive so far

With more than a million doses administered on Thursday alone, India’s vaccination drive has completed 17,711,287 jabs as of 7pm on Thursday, according to the ministry.

The ministry also said that 6,838,077 HCWs have received the first dose and 3,082,942 received the second dose. For FLWs 6,022,126 first doses and 54,177 second doses have been administered. So far, 1,495,016 doses have been given to people over 60 years of age and 218,939 doses have been given to those between 45 and 59 years with co-morbidities.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 to inoculate healthcare and frontline workers.

