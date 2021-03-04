Punjab reports fresh spike of 1,074 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day rise in nearly 5 months
Punjab on Thursday added 1,074 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 15 related deaths in a day, which pushed the state’s caseload and death toll to 185,381 and 5,887 respectively, according to the health department’s bulletin. Thursday’s tally has been the highest since October 5 last year when 1,062 daily cases were reported. The state added 778 cases and 12 more deaths on Wednesday.
As many as 385 patients were discharged on Thursday taking overall recoveries to more than 173,000 while 94 continue to be on oxygen support, the bulletin showed. The active cases have climbed to 6,264 from 5,593 on Wednesday and nearly 5.1 million samples have been collected for testing in Punjab till now with 28,421 samples collected on Wednesday, it added.
Out of the fresh cases on Thursday, Jalandhar contributed the maximum infections at 242, followed by Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar with 147, Hoshiarpur with 115, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar with 111 and Ludhiana with 106. Jalandhar has seen 22,137 cases till now of which 716 people have died and 20,637 have recovered. There are 148 people who continue to be placed in containment zones in the district.
The health department bulletin showed 173,658 healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 disease vaccine in Punjab till now while 44,306 of these workers have received the second dose. As the second phase of the nationwide vaccination drive kicked off on Monday, 13,641 - which include those above the age of 60 and above the age of 45 with comorbidities - have been inoculated so far in the state.
Punjab has been witnessing a sharp rise in its fresh coronavirus disease cases in the last three weeks. A week ago, the state reported 566 infections on February 25 and since then, has been no reduction. The Union health ministry had earlier advised Congress-led government in the state to not lower its guard, enforce Covid appropriate behaviour and deal firmly with violations. The ministry also said that Punjab would have to “follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super spreading events.”
