More than 71,000 people booked in Uttar Pradesh for defying Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 10:41 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered more than 24,000 FIRs and booked over 71,000 people so far for defying Covid-19 lockdown norms, news agency PTI reported.

They were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

“To strictly implement the lockdown in districts, police registered 24,446 FIRs against 71,782 violaters after the lockdown orders,” Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

These people were released on bail to avoid pressure on jails, he added.

The official said during this period, police recovered more than Rs 9.5 crore as fine from those violating the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 1,184 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 140 people have recovered, 18 have died from the infection in the state.

The government on Monday sanctioned Rs 46,038.70 crore to be transferred to states as their share in central taxes and duties amounting for April 2020 that will help them in fighting Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry of finance said in a tweet.

According to the finance ministry, the share of Uttar Pradesh in the pie is Rs 8,255.19 crore.

Uttar Pradesh permitted 11 types of industries such as cement, textile and paper to resume production from Monday with 50 per cent staff and strict hygiene and social distancing conditions.