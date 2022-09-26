Morning brief: After attacks on BJP, RSS premises in Tamil Nadu, cops warn of NSA, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid frequent attacks on BJP, RSS premises in Tamil Nadu, cops warn of NSA

Following multiple attacks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in Tamil Nadu in the backdrop of arrests of Popular Front of India (PFI)…read more.

'Please unite them first': BJP leader's Bharat Jodo swipe amid Rajasthan crisis

As the crisis in the Rajasthan government deepens amid a tussle over chief minister Ashok Gehlot's successor, BJP leaders have once again latched on to the infighting amid grand…read more.

'Toxic impact of Imran Khan's politics': Pak minister on London heckling. Video

A video is being widely shared on social media that has captured the heckling of Pakistan information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb - at a coffee shop in London - by some people…read more.

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma break into wild staircase celebration after Hardik Pandya hits winning runs for India

After Tim David's fiery fifty and Daniel Sams' impactful cameo drove Australia to 186 for seven, India lost both their openers inside the powerplay for just 30 runs. But Suryakumar…read more.

Soha Ali Khan was worried about playing best friend to Juhi Chawla on Hush Hush: 'I had to be rude to her'

The new Prime Video thriller show Hush Hush brings the Big Little Lies vibes to Delhi-NCR. The show, about lies, deceit, and dark secrets, has been led by an all-woman cast and also…read more.

Malaika Arora looks no less than a goddess in risqué thigh-slit gown for new photoshoot: Check out pics inside

Only a few stars have mastered the art of risqué dressing in Bollywood, and the style diva Malaika Arora is one of them. Whether she is walking the red carpet or attending a star-studded…read more.

