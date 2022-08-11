Morning brief: Assam CM's margdarshak jibe at Nitish Kumar for switching sides, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nitish Kumar margdarshak for all those...: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himamnta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he has also changed his political party, but Nitish Kumar is a magrdarshak for all those who want to change party every six months. Read more…

Jagdeep Dhankhar to be sworn-in as 14th Vice President of India today

Former West Bengal Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath as the next Vice President of India' on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the Oath of Office to the elected Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11:45 am today. Read more…

Questions will always be raised, but I don’t really care: Rising India star hits back at critics ahead of Zimbabwe tour

Team India had a splendid outing in the limited-over series against West Indies, winning the ODIs 3-0 and the T20Is 4-1. The contest kicked-off with the 50-over format, with Shikhar Dhawan at the helm of things. Despite leading a comparatively inexperienced unit with regular players only available for the T20Is, India managed to pull off their first-ever whitewash in West Indies. Read more…

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Kareena Kapoor is picture of elegance in ivory suit with Saif Ali Khan for film's screening

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to welcome their film Laal Singh Chaddha into cinemas today. Last night, the two stars invited the biggest names in Bollywood, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sushmita Sen, and more, to attend a special screening of their movie. Read more…

Gulshan Devaiah reacts to criticism of non-queer casting in Badhaai Do: 'It's a bit of ridiculous debate'

Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami are preparing for the release of their upcoming show Duranga- Two Shades Of A Lie. The ZEE5 thriller series, which is the official Indian adaptation of the Korean show Flower Of Evil, stars Gulshan as a suspected serial killer Sammit, and Drashti as Ira-- his wife and cop who is investigating the case. Read more…