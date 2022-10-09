Home / India News / Morning brief: CBI questions former governor Malik over his bribery allegations, and all the latest news

Morning brief: CBI questions former governor Malik over his bribery allegations, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 09, 2022 08:56 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

CBI questions former governor Malik over his bribery allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned former Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik in a case related to alleged irregularities in two projects in Jammu and Kashmir during his stint as governor between 2018-19. Read more

PM Modi to declare Gujarat's Modhera as India's 1st solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch development projects worth 14,500 crore during a visit to Gujarat from October 9 to 11, the PM’s Office said in a statement on Saturday. Read more

'MS Dhoni ke daur me India aapni approach ko change kardiya. Unhone Pakistan ko side main rakh diya tha': Shahid Afridi

Despite their meeting hailed as a “blockbuster” and “high-octane” match, India's sheer dominance over Pakistan reduced it to a one-sided rivalry, especially in World Cup meetings. Read more

Gul Panag bagged law degree before Good Bad Girl: 'I have no intention of practicing in future'

Gul Panag plays the role of a lawyer, Zaina Mistry, in her latest outing, Good Bad Girl releasing on October 14 on Sony Live. Read more

Ram Kapoor's dog barks at a sculpture of another dog. Watch amusing video

Dogs are hilarious, adorable animals, and their antics always win us over. Whatever they are doing, it always makes our day better. Read more

Loved mom-to-be Bipasha Basu's stunning pregnancy glow in a comfy red kaftan dress? It costs 14k

Maternity fashion choices are all about the comfort of a mom-to-be. However, some pregnant mothers like to experiment by including elegant and effortless ensembles in their wardrobes. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

satya pal malik meghalaya pm modi gujarat + 2 more
