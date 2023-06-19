Home / India News / Morning brief: Centre keeps states out of bidding for govt-held food grains, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Centre keeps states out of bidding for govt-held food grains, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2023 09:13 AM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

States barred from bidding for food grains held by Centre

The Union government will not allow state governments to bid for federally held food grains when it launches staggered auctions to sell 1.5-million tonne wheat this month and an as-yet undecided quantity of rice in open-market sales, prompting some states to criticise the move. Read more

India’s federally held food stockpile stands at 72.5 million tonne, which includes a large surplus. (Representational Image/HT Photo)
'Overthinker tag was created to work against me': Ashwin lifts lid over plot to deny him India leadership role

When India were looking for an able replacement for Virat Kohli, as far as the Test format was concerned, Rohit Sharma emerged as the front runner among other candidates in KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Karan Deol's wedding reception with family, sit together to watch a performance

Deepika Padukone made a rare appearance at the wedding reception of actor Karan Deol in Mumbai on Sunday. She accompanied husband Ranveer Singh at the reception hosted by Karan's father Sunny Deol. Read more

Eye health: 8 essential tips to take care of your eyes while travelling

Embarking on a journey to new destinations is an exhilarating experience that broadens our horizons and ignites our sense of wanderlust. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

