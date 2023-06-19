Eye health: 8 essential tips to take care of your eyes while travelling

Embarking on a journey to new destinations is an exhilarating experience that broadens our horizons and ignites our sense of wanderlust. Whether you're exploring vibrant cities, hiking through majestic landscapes, or simply indulging in a relaxing beach getaway, travelling allows us to escape the confines of our everyday routines. However, amidst the excitement of travel, it's crucial not to overlook the well-being of our eyes, the windows to the world. The unfamiliar environments, long hours of transportation, and exposure to various elements can pose challenges to maintaining optimal eye health. Taking care of your eyes ensures that your adventures are not marred by uncomfortable or avoidable eye-related issues. (Also read: Summer eye care: How to prevent burning and irritation in eyes ) Your eyes are precious, and when you're traveling, it's important to give them the care they deserve.(Vitalii Khodzinskyi on Unsplash)

Eye care tips while travelling

Dr Neeraj Sanduja, ophthalmologist, and eye surgeon, shared with HT Lifestyle some simple tips on how to care for our eyes while travelling.

1) Sunglasses: Investing in a good pair of sunglasses is a must, with most of the day spent outdoors they provide protection from Sun, wind and dust. Ideally, the glasses should be 100% UV resistant.

2) Lubricating drops / Allergy medications: It is always wise to carry a few bottles of lubricating and allergy medications as an eyewash and for emergencies.

3) Goggles if swimming is on the agenda: Wearing goggles can provide invaluable protection for your eyes. They create a watertight seal, shielding your eyes from potentially harmful substances such as chlorine, salt water, or debris. Goggles also help to prevent eye irritation, redness, and discomfort that can result from prolonged exposure to water.

4) Hat and sun visor: The sun's rays can be particularly intense in certain regions, and prolonged exposure can increase the risk of conditions such as cataracts, macular degeneration, and even temporary sunburn of the eyes known as photokeratitis. By wearing a hat or sun visor, you can shield your eyes from direct sunlight, reducing the potential damage caused by UV rays.

5) Contact Lens case and solution: Avoid wearing contact lenses on long trips and aeroplanes. Always keep contact lens case and solution handy in case of irritation if there is a need to remove lenses. Always carry extra pair of prescription glasses for emergencies.

6) Take frequent breaks while driving: If on a long road trip extended driving can lead to eye strain and fatigue. Use sunglasses to protect your eyes and frequent breaks to prevent eye fatigue.

7) Wear minimal eye make-up: While travelling especially on road trips where our eyes are exposed to dust and avoid heavy eye make-up as it attracts dust and becomes a potential source of eye infection.

8) Stay hydrated: Hydration, good sleep and clean eating are essential too for healthy eyes. Limit caffeine intake and always keep a water bottle handy.

