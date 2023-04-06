Morning brief: Cong slams Ghulam Nabi Azad's attack on Rahul Gandhi for his exit, and all the latest news

'Achhe khase azad the': In Cong vs Ghulam Nabi, ‘Rahul Gandhi main reason’ attack Ghulam Nabi Azad in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad's memoir Azaad was released on Wednesday. What preceded the book launch was an attack and counterattack between Congress leaders and Ghulam Nabi Azad similar to when Azad left the Congress. Read more

‘Demolish Taj Mahal’: Assam BJP MLA wants enquiry on Shah Jahan-Mumtaz love

Amid the row over NCERT reportedly dropping certain chapters on Mughal history from class 12 textbooks, Assam BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has sparked a controversy by allegedly seeking the demolition of Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar. Read more

Loved Priyanka Chopra's hot pink crop top and thigh-slit skirt for India trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie? It costs...

Priyanka Chopra wore a hot pink cropped top and thigh-high slit skirt for her arrival in Mumbai with Malti and Nick Jonas. Here's what it costs. Read more

Delhi cops permit Hanuman Jayanti yatra in Jahangirpuri but…

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Delhi police has given permission to take out the Shobha Yatra in the Jahangirpuri area within a certain distance. Read more

Nasty IPL injury likely to put Kane Williamson out of ODI World Cup, NZ head coach says 'huge spanner in our works'

New Zealand ODI captain Kane Williamson is all but out of the World Cup slated to take place in India in October-November in India after scans revealed he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while fielding in an IPL 2023 match, said New Zealand Cricket on Thursday. Read more

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally reveal daughter Devi's face, fans feel she resembles her dad

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have finally revealed the face of their baby girl Devi born in November last year. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON