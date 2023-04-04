Home / India News / Morning brief: Donald Trump in New York to face criminal charges, gets more Republican support, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Donald Trump in New York to face criminal charges, gets more Republican support, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2023 08:52 AM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Donald Trump in New York for surrender as more Republicans back him: Updates

A supporter of former President Donald Trump protests outside Trump Tower in New York.(AP)

Former US President Donald Trump arrived in New York to face arraignment in a Manhattan court on charges related to paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Read more

‘Savarkar wrote letter to British because…': Devendra Fadnavis' 'silver spoon' dig at Rahul Gandhi

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's comments about late Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has mounted an uncharacteristically harsh attack on the disqualified Lok Sabha MP, stating that those born with a silver spoon are the ones questioning Savarkar. Read more

MS Dhoni drops bombshell with 'They'll play under new captain if...' remark after CSK's win over LSG

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali propelled MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their first win of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Monday. Read more

Alia Bhatt looks cute in a frock as she poses with family in unseen throwback pic from sets of Papa Kehte Hain

Soni Razdan has shared an unseen throwback family picture on Twitter. The actor, along with daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, joined filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt for a family picture in Seychelles where he was shooting for his 1996 directorial Papa Kehte Hain, which had Soni in a supporting role. Read more

Priyanka Chopra wore a figure-hugging dress for Citadel Mumbai press conference with Richard Madden. All pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the press conference of her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden, who arrived in India recently. Read more

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi alia bhatt devendra fadnavis donald trump indian premier league lok sabha maharashtra mahesh bhatt moeen ali ms dhoni priyanka chopra stormy daniels new york city + 11 more
