Morning brief: FM Sitharaman's veiled message to Beijing on debt distress; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2023 09:03 AM IST

Debt crisis key priority of India’s G20 presidency, says FM in US

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, right, speaks during her meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the Treasury Department in Washington, Tuesday.(AP)
Reiterating that addressing the growing debt distress was a priority for India’s G20 presidency, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has emphasised debt transparency, information-sharing, clarity on the…read more.

YSRCP questions Telangana govt’s plan to bid for Vizag steel plant

The ruling YSR Congress party (YRSCP) in Andhra Pradesh reacted with disbelief on the Telangana government’s attempt to support the cause of workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), better…read more.

New Covid variant ‘Arcturus' appears to have this different symptom: Report

The World Health Organization (WHO) has its eye a new Covid variant which seems to have a new symptom in children rarely caused by other Omicron sub variants. Dubbed as Arcturus, XBB.1.16 is fueling a new…read more.

Watch: Dhoni hits 2 last-over sixes but with 5 needed off 1 ball, Sandeep Sharma denies CSK skipper as RR win nail-biter

It was yet another dramatic finish in the 2023 Indian Premier League on Wednesday night as Sandeep Sharma held his nerve to steer Rajasthan Royals to a three-run win over Chennai Super Kings. denying a…read more.

Kajol says 'I would have gone with Salman Khan's character' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, would have never worn a saree

More than 24 years after the release of one of her biggest blockbusters Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol has revealed what she would have actually done as Anjali if given a choice. The actor said she would have never…read more.

Kriti Sanon, Sobhita Dhulipala, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor to other celebs, who wore what at the Jio Studios' event

The Jio studios hosted a star-studded event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Wednesday. The production house announced several upcoming films and web series at the occasion, attended by celebrities…read more.

india china news covid-19 ipl entertainment sports + 3 more
