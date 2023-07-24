Home / India News / Morning brief: Heavy rainfall across India, these states may receive downpour for next 4 days; and all the latest news

Morning brief: Heavy rainfall across India, these states may receive downpour for next 4 days; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 24, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rains continued to lash different parts of the country, with a cloudburst reported from Kupwara(HT_PRINT)
Rains continued to lash different parts of the country, with a cloudburst reported from Kupwara(HT_PRINT)

Heavy rainfall across states, IMD issues alert for next four days

Rains continued to lash different parts of the country, with a cloudburst reported from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and heavy rainfall leading to rivers overflowing in Uttarakhand. Read more

UK tourist on Rhodes wildfires: Sea turned black, sky orange, ‘like the end…’

It felt like “the end of the world”, a British tourist who escaped the wildfires in Rhodes told Sky News as extreme heat triggered a number of blazes across the region. Read more

Harmanpreet Kaur should have been careful with her actions: Anjum Chopra

Former India skipper Anjum Chopra has seen women’s cricket grow leaps and bounds from close quarters. A stylish left-handed batter, she represented India in 157 matches (12 Tests, 127 ODIs and 18 T20Is), 41 of those as captain. Read more

Oppenheimer box office day 3 collection: Christopher Nolan's Cillian Murphy-starrer set to enter 50 crore club in India

Oppenheimer, which released in theatres on Friday, has been doing very well at the box office in India. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film's weekend collection has taken earnings very close to 50 crore nett. Read more

Rakul Preet Singh in green bikini and oversized shirt brings neon magic to beachwear during Dubai holiday. All pics

Rakul Preet Singh escaped the busy life of Mumbai to go for a holiday in Dubai with her family. The star has posted several pictures from Dubai, giving a glimpse of her time there. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out