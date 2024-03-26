Morning brief: Himanta Sarma's latest swipe at Rahul Gandhi; Pak's second-largest naval air station under attack; more

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma predicted a bleak future for Rahul Gandhi and his followers, stating that by 2026, the Congress would disappear in Assam. He emphasized that voting for Congress meant supporting Rahul Gandhi, while supporting BJP meant endorsing Narendra Modi's leadership. Sarma, a former Congressman turned BJP leader, highlighted significant defections from Congress to BJP and AGP in Assam, signaling a shrinking Congress presence. He anticipated more defections even after the Lok Sabha elections, confident that BJP and its allies would dominate Assam, currently holding 11 out of 14 parliamentary seats in the state. Dig Deeper Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI/File)

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the assault on Pakistan's PNS Siddique naval airbase in Turbat, criticizing Chinese investments in Balochistan. They reported infiltration into the airbase where Chinese drones are stationed. Turbat witnessed intense military activity, including helicopters patrolling amidst heavy gunfire and explosions for over three hours. The Frontier Corps secured Turbat roads and moved towards the airbase. The BLA alleged killing "over a dozen" Pakistani personnel and released an audio clip of the attack. Emergency protocols were enacted at Teaching Hospital Turbat. This marks the BLA Majeed Brigade's third attack this year, following previous strikes in Mach city and Gwadar. Dig Deeper

Virat Kohli, defying recent speculations about his future role, led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a thrilling victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game. Amidst debates over his place in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, Kevin Pietersen advocated for Kohli's continued presence, emphasizing his role in expanding cricket's reach in the United States. However, Ravi Shastri stressed the importance of youthful vigor in winning tournaments. Kohli's powerful innings, marking his 100th fifty-plus T20 score, reinforced his commitment to leading RCB's title campaign, setting aside personal accolades. Dig Deeper

Actor Ram Charan and director Sukumar, known for their success with "Rangasthalam" in 2018, announced their reunion for an upcoming film after Ram's project with Buchi Babu Sana. SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya hinted at exciting details about the project. Karthikeya, impressed by Ram's description of the film's opening sequence during the "RRR" climax shoot, eagerly awaits its announcement. "Rangasthalam" marked a significant shift in Ram's career trajectory, showcasing his versatility. Currently shooting for Shankar's "Game Changer," Ram has projects lined up with Buchi Babu Sana and Janhvi Kapoor. Sukumar is occupied with the sequel to "Pushpa: The Rise." Dig Deeper

