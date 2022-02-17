Morning brief: India warns of wider ramifications of developments in Afghanistan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wider ramifications of developments in Afghanistan to Central Asia: India at UN

India on Wednesday warned about the developments in Afghanistan having wider ramifications in the Central Asia region. TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, drew the UN Security Council's attention towards the threat of possible growth in international terrorism and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Read more…

‘He just couldn’t get going’: Rohit reveals reason behind animated chat with Ishan Kishan after the match

Ishan Kishan struggled to get going in the first T20I between India and the West Indies and his captain Rohit Sharma said that the team is looking to ensure that the 23-year-old does not walk in with too much pressure on him during matches. Read more…

Neha Dhupia says A Thursday director changed film's script for her: 'Not like cops do not get pregnant'

Neha Dhupia has said that she lost out on a few projects during her second pregnancy last year. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about the opportunity that Behzad Khambata offered her by making changes in his script for A Thursday. She also said that she did lose out on a few projects when she was pregnant with her son, Guriq. Read more…

Prateik Babbar's arm workout is serving us with midweek fitness inspo

Prateik Babbar's Instagram profile is dedicated to his work and to his love for fitness. Prateik, when not working for the screen, is mostly spotted in the quaint corners of his gym, working out in animal mode. A day back, Prateik shared a short video of his workout routine and it is making our midweek better. Read more…

Daughter surprises father on his 60th birthday. Watch how he reacts

The relationship between a father and a daughter is really special. There are also videos on the Internet that perfectly showcase that bond of love. Case in point, this video of a dad reuniting with his daughter on his 60th birthday. There is a chance that the video will leave you misty eyed with happiness. Read more…