Morning brief: Jaishankar on cross-border terrorism; Manipur CM on peaceful solution of Meitei-Kuki conflict, more news

External affairs minister S Jaishankar reiterated his government's resolve to combat cross-border terrorism, emphasizing that responses to terrorists must be unrestricted. His stance follows a report by The Guardian alleging India's intelligence agency, R&AW, conducted operations within Pakistan to neutralize wanted terrorists. Speaking in Pune, Jaishankar referenced the Mumbai attacks, criticizing the UPA government's reluctance to act decisively against Pakistan. He stressed the need for proactive measures to prevent future attacks. Jaishankar underscored that terrorists operate without restraint and must be countered accordingly. He highlighted changes in India's foreign policy since 2014, particularly regarding terrorism. Regarding challenging diplomatic relations, he singled out Pakistan, emphasizing terrorism's unacceptability. Jaishankar's remarks came during the launch of the Marathi translation of his book 'Why Bharat Matters' in Pune. Dig deeper External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

With Manipur's impending polls on April 19, Chief Minister Biren Singh discusses the state's situation, ethnic conflict resolution efforts, and voter sentiments. Singh highlights talks between Naga and Kuki leaders for peace, a first in Manipur. He underscores the BJP's promise to address illegal immigration and protect indigenous residents. Singh refutes allegations against the Arambai Tenggol group and addresses Kuki concerns. He emphasizes the bipartisan support for a National Register of Citizens. Star campaigners' absence is attributed to the state's fragile peace. Singh defends border fencing, ensuring measures for cross-border families. Regarding militant groups, he awaits Centre's SoO renewal and clarifies on ethnic clashes' origins. Outer Manipur's support for the Naga People's Front aligns with BJP's stance on immigration and indigenous rights. Dig deeper

Latest News

UK's Post Office scandal: Indian-origin woman rejects ex-boss's apology Dig deeper

Ex-Amazon techie stole $12 million in crypto through hacking. What happened next Dig deeper

India News

BJP could face a challenge in 5 Haryana , 6 Rajasthan seats: Survey Dig deeper

Centre asks state governments to monitor pulses stocks to check hoarding Dig deeper

Global Matters

Biden issues one word message to Iran as Gulf nations warn US ahead of possible attack on Israel Dig deeper

House Speaker Mike Johnson seeks Donald Trump's support amid threat to his job. Former president responds Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actress Ridhima Pandit, known for her roles in TV shows like "Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant" and reality series like "Bigg Boss OTT," ventures into new territory with the Telugu film "ARI (My Name is Nobody)," directed by Jayashankarr. Expressing excitement about her upcoming projects, she shares her journey from theatre to corporate life to modelling and acting. Ridhima emphasizes her commitment to meaningful roles, avoiding regressive content. Her entry into Telugu cinema marks a challenging yet promising step, with undisclosed projects in other languages. She embraces the disciplined work culture of the South Indian film industry, eager to carve her niche in Tollywood. Dig deeper

It's trending

A stranger's act of kindness saves a man suffering from stage 4 renal cancer. Chase Cooper faced kidney failure and the prospect of a long wait for a transplant. His wife's Facebook plea caught the attention of Hanna Durbin, who decided to donate her kidney. Cooper's wife expressed gratitude, calling Durbin family. The story, shared widely on social media, garnered heartfelt reactions. Users praised Durbin's selflessness and wished the family well. The post has sparked a wave of positivity and support. The heartwarming tale underscores the power of compassion and community. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2024 showdown. Despite a strong start, KL Rahul's team faltered against Kuldeep Yadav's impressive bowling, managing only 167/7. DC's successful chase, led by Jake Fraser-McGurk (55*) and Rishabh Pant (41), lifted them from the bottom of the table. LSG missed key bowler Mayank Yadav, out due to injury. KL Rahul hinted at his return, prioritizing his fitness. Coach Justin Langer confirmed Mayank's absence for upcoming matches. With this loss, LSG slipped to fourth place in the points table, while DC climbed to ninth. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Summer brings a myriad of fashion opportunities, from casual outings to evening soirées. With a plethora of styles to choose from, comfort and elegance go hand in hand. From breezy linen attire to flowy maxi dresses and athleisure wear, staying chic and cool is effortless. Wide-brimmed hats and airy footwear add flair while offering sun protection. Embrace trendy color combinations like antique white and marble blue. Top summer fashion looks include breathable outfits, maxi dresses, athleisure wear, wide-brimmed hats, and airy footwear. Stay stylish and comfortable this season with versatile ensembles that elevate your summer wardrobe. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)