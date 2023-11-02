Morning brief: Kejriwal, Mahua Moitra to face probe today; Onions at subsidised rate, and all the latest news

Two key opposition leaders, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, will face separate interrogations in Delhi today. Kejriwal is set to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case, which has already led to the imprisonment of former deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra is scheduled to appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee to provide her statement regarding the 'cash-for-questions' allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. Calling both Arvind Kejriwal and Mahua Moitra corrupt, Nishikant Dubey tweeted, "Both 2 numbaris will present themselves on November 2." Dig deeper Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT Photo)

The Union government has initiated to sell onions at ₹25 per kilogram in over a dozen cities with an aim to ensure affordability and stabilise prices by increasing onion availability amid soaring rates. Reduced supplies, attributed to delayed summer crop harvests, have caused onion prices to surge for the second time in six months. Consequently, the government has imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 per tonne to restrict overseas sales. This has led to retail prices soaring to ₹70-80 per kilogram in certain cities, more than double the rate of ₹30 just a couple of weeks ago.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Union government if electoral bonds (EB) for political funding "legalise kickbacks" to political parties, and observed that the scheme not only seemed to create an "information hole" by perpetuating "selective anonymity" of the donors but also failed to provide a level playing field. The five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, further observed that striking down the EB scheme would not mean pushing political donations to the era of unaccounted cash and black money because the government is not precluded from coming out with a "transparent scheme or a scheme which has a level playing field".

Israel's Shin Bet internal security has released a video of a Hamas terrorist admitting that he slaughtered women and children in Israel. Omar Sami Marzuk Abu Rusha, a member of Hamas' Nukhba special forces, told the interrogator that he was among the forces deployed to Kfar Aza, near the Gaza border. "The mission was simply to kill. We were not supposed to kidnap, only to kill. To kill every person we see and come back," Abu Rusha said. Recalling the murders, Abu Rusha said, "We moved into the first house. We checked it and there was nothing there. Hamzeh A-Zarad burned the exterior room, set it on fire. Then someone came out towards the garden in the back with a water hose - Abu Ahmed and Hamzeh saw him, shot at him and killed him."

Actor Shah Rukh Khan marked his midnight appearance when fans waited outside his Mumbai bungalow, Mannat on his birthday. Shah Rukh turned 58. As a part of his birthday ritual, Shah Rukh greeted fans with folded hands, blew kisses and also struck his signature open arms pose. A video from the midnight celebration features fans cheering loudly as he stood on the balcony of his house. Shah Rukh opted for an all-black look which included a black t-shirt with camouflage pants. He topped it with a black cap and a pair of sunglasses.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the newly married couple of B-town, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together on Wednesday. Ever since the actor-politician duo tied the knot, they have been making headlines with their mesmerising wedding pictures. And their fans received yet another surprise as Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a few snaps from their Karwa Chauth rituals that left fans swooning. In the post, the adorable couple can be seen all smiles and radiant in stunning ethnic ensembles. Parineeti is a total runner and when it comes to ethnic wear, the actress knows how to hit the fashion mark like a pro.

Twelve years after the memorable night in April 2011 when India celebrated their second World Cup win with a memorable six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, the side is set to face the islanders once again in a World Cup clash, but this encounter is far from resembling a repeat of the past. While the previous World Cup final was truly a battle of giants on every front, the upcoming match is – at least on current form – seen as a lopsided contest. India have maintained a flawless record in the tournament so far, while Sri Lanka has experienced more defeats than victories.

