Morning brief: ‘Not surprised!’ BJP MP Gautam Gambhir comments on Delhi flood situation; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 15, 2023 09:03 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

I am not surprised Delhi is flooded because...: Gautam Gambhir

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said he is not surprised that Delhi is flooded because he said this was bound to happen as a result of nine years of freebies politics. Read more

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (ANI)
Himanta Biswa blames Miya Muslims for price hike; 'If buffalo doesn't...': Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi said there is a group in the country who will blame Miya Muslims for everything that goes wrong, if the buffalo doesn't give milk, or the hen does not lay eggs -- in a swipe as Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who blamed Miya Muslims for the soaring price of vegetables in Guwahati. Read more

Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAG AFTRA strike, shares post: I stand with my union and colleagues

Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike and extended her support. Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Priyanka shared a post announcing that she stands with her 'union and colleagues'. Read more

Welsh singer Marina Diamandis has been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome. Here are its causes, symptoms, treatment

Welsh singer and songwriter Marina Diamandis says she's been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), which is a complex and debilitating neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. Read more

Watch: Ishan Kishan's 'Alex Carey' moment; gets blasted for attempting Bairstow-like Ashes dismissal against Holder

World cricket just moved on from the highly-debatable Jonny Bairstow dismissal in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series. England just put things behind from the drama-filled Lord's encounter against Australia to notch up a win in Headingley. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

