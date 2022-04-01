Morning brief: PM Modi to hold ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Modi to interact with students, teachers, parents today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday interact with students, teachers, and parents about the upcoming examinations. The education ministry said the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha assumes “special significance” as it revolves around the post-pandemic education scenario, especially with exams shifting back to offline mode. Read more…

Not seeking to change India-Russia ties: US on Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's New Delhi visit

The United States on Thursday said every country has its own relationship with the Russian Federation and the US is not seeking any change in that, state department spokesman Ned Price said on Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to New Delhi amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Read more…

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says she is a proud Kannadiga after 'communal divide' tweet; thanks CM Bommai

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw who stirred a row after her tweet on the trend of increasing communal divide in Karnataka said the issue that she raised is not up for political hijacking. As a proud Kannadiga, the industrialist is confident that chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will resolve the matter peacefully, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said and later thanked the chief minister following his appeal to all sections of society to observe restraints. Read more…

IPL 2022: 'He clearly hasn't learnt anything' - Gavaskar tears into Shivam Dube after game-changing 25-run over vs LSG

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar minced no words watching Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube bowl a costly penultimate over of the innings, which allowed Lucknow Super Giants to win a thrilling match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Read more…

Randhir Kapoor says he's doesn't have dementia, reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's remark: 'He is entitled to say what he wants'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has reacted to his nephew, actor Ranbir Kapoor's remark that he is in the early stage of dementia. In a new interview, Randhir dismissed Ranbir's comment on his health saying that he is 'perfectly fine'. He also added that Ranbir is 'entitled to say what he wants'. Read more…