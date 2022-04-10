Morning brief: Precaution doses for all adults from today at private vaccine centres, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Booster doses for all adults from today at private vaccine centres: 10 points

All adults can get their third shot of vaccine against coronavirus - also being referred to as booster or precautionary dose - from Sunday at private vaccine centres. The government's big move to allow the third dose for all above 18 years of age comes at a time when at least two cases of highly transmissible XE variant have been reported in India, one in Gujarat and the other in Mumbai. Read more…

Video | UK PM lauded for walking on streets of Kyiv with Ukraine's Zelenskyy: ‘because they bloody can’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the streets of Kyiv during his surprise visit to the war-hit nation. In an over two-minute-long video shared by the Ukrainian government, the two leaders can be seen walking through the largely empty city centre guarded by snipers and other heavy security. Watch video here

'I've seen it with Tendulkar, Dravid, Dhoni': Sehwag offers crucial 'advice' to Jadeja amid CSK's disastrous start

The Chennai Super Kings faced a fourth-successive defeat in the 2022 Indian Premier League, as the Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed the Ravindra Jadeja-led side by 8 wickets in Mumbai. Jadeja, pressured by the responsibility of succeeding the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, hasn't been his usual self with his performances from both, bat and ball so far. Read more...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Mukesh Bhatt says he will reveal ‘when and how it happened' after the wedding

Mukesh Bhatt, film producer and actor Alia Bhatt's uncle, has spoken about her wedding with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Brother of film director Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh said that his sister-in-law Soni Razdan has refused to discuss the wedding and he, too, can't speak about it. He also said that he will reveal the details after Alia and Ranbir's wedding. Read more…

Kareena Kapoor's smoking hot look in black jumpsuit for United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave is worth ₹54k

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the OG fashionistas of Bollywood, who has proven herself the ultimate style queen with her impeccable sartorial taste. Be it a casual outing with her girl gang or a red carpet event, Kareena is always ready to slay. So, it doesn't surprise us that her latest smoking hot look for attending the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave is also setting the internet on fire. Read more…